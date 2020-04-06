Udaipur District Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Class 4 Posts

Udaipur District Court Recruitment 2020: Udaipur District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Class IV Worker. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 07 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date - 01 April 2020
- Last Date of application form - 07 April 2020 upto 3 PM
Udaipur District Court Class IV Worker Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Class IV Worker – 4 Posts
Udaipur District Court Class IV Worker Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Retired Govt Officer.
Udaipur District Court Class IV Worker Recruitment 2020 Age Limit:
65 years
How to apply for Udaipur District Court Class IV Worker Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible candidates can send applications along with the necessary documents to the Office of Udaipur District Court, Rajasthan on or before 07 April 2020 upto 3 PM. Candidates can download the application form from the official website of Udaipur District Court districts.ecourts.gov.in/udaipur.
Udaipur District Court Class IV Worker Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF
