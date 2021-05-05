DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2021 for 226 Nursing Officer and GDMO Posts

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Govt of Puducherry has published a recruitment notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Nursing Officer for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions  on its website health.py.gov.in. 

Created On: May 5, 2021 11:40 IST
DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2021 Notification: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Govt of Puducherry has published a recruitment notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Nursing Officer for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions  on its website i.e. health.py.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview from 07 May to 11 May 2021.

DHFWS Puducherry Interview and Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

Name of the Region

No of Vacancies  

Interview Date and Time

Venue

GDMO

Puducherry

85

07 May 2021 at 10:30 AM

In the premises of the Director of Heaith and Family Welfare Services,. Rue Victor Simonel Street, First Floor, Old Maternity Hospital Building, Puducherrrv

Karaikal

45

10 May 2021 at 10:30 AM

In the premises of the Deputy Director (Immunization), Karaikal

Mahe

05

11 May 2021 at 10:30 AM

In the premises of the Deputy Director, Govt General Hospital, Mahe

Yanam

16

11 May 2021 at 3 PM

In the premises of the Deputy Director, Govt General Hospital, Yanam

Nursing Officer

Puducherry

75

07 May 2021 at 10 AM

In the premises of the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Rue Victor Simonel Street, First Floor, Old Maternity Hospital Building, Puducherry

 

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer & GDMO Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - MBBS
  • Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Nursing)/Diploma in Nursing/M.Sc. In Nursing

Age Limit:

  • General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 45 Years
  • Nursing Officer - 35 Years

Salary:

GDMO - Rs. 40000

Nursing Officer - Rs. 15000

How to Apply for DHFWS Puducherry Nursing Officer & GDMO Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk in interview on scheduled date and time.

DHFWS Puducherry Notification PDF
