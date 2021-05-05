DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2021 for 226 Nursing Officer and GDMO Posts
Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Govt of Puducherry has published a recruitment notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Nursing Officer for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions on its website health.py.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview from 07 May to 11 May 2021.
DHFWS Puducherry Interview and Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
Name of the Region
|
No of Vacancies
|
Interview Date and Time
|
Venue
|
GDMO
|
Puducherry
|
85
|
07 May 2021 at 10:30 AM
|
In the premises of the Director of Heaith and Family Welfare Services,. Rue Victor Simonel Street, First Floor, Old Maternity Hospital Building, Puducherrrv
|
Karaikal
|
45
|
10 May 2021 at 10:30 AM
|
In the premises of the Deputy Director (Immunization), Karaikal
|
Mahe
|
05
|
11 May 2021 at 10:30 AM
|
In the premises of the Deputy Director, Govt General Hospital, Mahe
|
Yanam
|
16
|
11 May 2021 at 3 PM
|
In the premises of the Deputy Director, Govt General Hospital, Yanam
|
Nursing Officer
|
Puducherry
|
75
|
07 May 2021 at 10 AM
|
In the premises of the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Rue Victor Simonel Street, First Floor, Old Maternity Hospital Building, Puducherry
Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer & GDMO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - MBBS
- Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Nursing)/Diploma in Nursing/M.Sc. In Nursing
Age Limit:
- General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 45 Years
- Nursing Officer - 35 Years
Salary:
GDMO - Rs. 40000
Nursing Officer - Rs. 15000
How to Apply for DHFWS Puducherry Nursing Officer & GDMO Posts
Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk in interview on scheduled date and time.