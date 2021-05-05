DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2021 for 226 Nursing Officer and GDMO Posts

DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2021 Notification: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Govt of Puducherry has published a recruitment notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Nursing Officer for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions on its website i.e. health.py.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview from 07 May to 11 May 2021.

DHFWS Puducherry Interview and Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Name of the Region No of Vacancies Interview Date and Time Venue GDMO Puducherry 85 07 May 2021 at 10:30 AM In the premises of the Director of Heaith and Family Welfare Services,. Rue Victor Simonel Street, First Floor, Old Maternity Hospital Building, Puducherrrv Karaikal 45 10 May 2021 at 10:30 AM In the premises of the Deputy Director (Immunization), Karaikal Mahe 05 11 May 2021 at 10:30 AM In the premises of the Deputy Director, Govt General Hospital, Mahe Yanam 16 11 May 2021 at 3 PM In the premises of the Deputy Director, Govt General Hospital, Yanam Nursing Officer Puducherry 75 07 May 2021 at 10 AM In the premises of the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Rue Victor Simonel Street, First Floor, Old Maternity Hospital Building, Puducherry

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer & GDMO Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - MBBS

Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Nursing)/Diploma in Nursing/M.Sc. In Nursing

Age Limit:

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 45 Years

Nursing Officer - 35 Years

Salary:

GDMO - Rs. 40000

Nursing Officer - Rs. 15000

How to Apply for DHFWS Puducherry Nursing Officer & GDMO Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk in interview on scheduled date and time.

DHFWS Puducherry Notification PDF