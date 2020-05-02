DHS Assam Result 2020 Out for Grade 4 Posts @dhs.assam.gov.in, Download DHS Result for Peon Chowkidar, Ward Boy/Girl & Dark Room Attendant

DHS Assam Result 2020: Director of Health Services, Assam has released the result of Grade 4 Posts including Peon, Chowkidar, Ward Boy, Ward Girl & Dark Room Attendant Posts, today i.e. on 02 May 2020 on its website. Candidates, who had appeared in DHS Assam Exam 2019-20, can download DHS Result from DHS official website i.e. dhh.assam.gov.in.

DHS Assam Result PDF is given below. Candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the link. The candifdates can check their roll number on DHS Assam Admit Card.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for document verification. The candidates are advised to regulary visit the official website of DHS Assam for furthrr notice related to verification.

DHS Result 2020 PDF Download for Peon, Chowkidar, Ward Boy, Ward Girl & Dark Room Attendant Posts

How to Download DHS Assam Result 2020 ?

Go to the DHS official official website dhs.assam.gov.in Click on ‘NOTICE (Result)’ given under the ‘Latest Column’on the the homepage for Directorate of Health Services Assam A new window will open where you need to click of result pdf Download DHS Result PDF 2020 Check the roll numbers of selected candidates and take a print out of the PDF for the future use.

DHS Exam for Phase 1 was conducted on 29 September 2019 at 20 district of Assam and the result was announced on 17 February 2020. Shortlisted candidates were called for DHS Phase 2 Exam which was held on 01 March 2020.

The recruitment is being done for the selection of 453 candidates for Grade IV Posts.