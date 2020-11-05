DHS Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 Expected Today @dhs.assam.gov.in, Check Details here

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020: Directorate of Health Services (DHS) is going to release DHS Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 today.i.e. 5 November 2020 at its website. All candidates who applied for Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Exam will be able to download their admit cards from today onwards at dhs.assam.gov.in.

The Directorate Health Services will conduct the skill test session through zoom live session in different COVID 19 Hospitals in the state from 9 to 13 November 2020 from 10.30 AM onwards. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of DHS Assam for latest updates.

DHS Assam Staff Nurse 2020 Written Test was conducted on 6 May 2018 in two different sessions. Those who have qualified for the skill test will be able to download the DHS Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 from today onwards by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of DHS Assam.i.e.dhs.assam.gov.in. Click on DHS Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Then, Enter the registration number/roll number, date of birth and click on search button. Then, DHS Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 will be displayed. Candidates can download DHS Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 540 vacancies of Staff Nurse for 27 ICU units in different dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals of Assam under the establishment of the Directorate of Health Services, Assam, Hengrabari, Guwahati- 36. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.14,000- Rs. 60,500, GP: Rs. 6800. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

