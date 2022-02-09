JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Assam Government Recruitment 2022 for 3900+ Grade 3 and 4 in DHS/DME/DHSFW/Directorate of Ayush

 The government of Assam has released a combined online application form for filling up Grade and Grade 4 Posts under Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Directorate Of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Health Services Family Welfare (DHSFW) and Directorate of Ayush.

Created On: Feb 9, 2022 16:50 IST
Assam Government Recruitment 2022: The government of Assam has released a combined online application form for filling up Grade and Grade 4 Posts under Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Directorate Of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Health Services Family Welfare (DHSFW) and Directorate of Ayush.  The online application form shall be available till 18 February on all official websites.

Candidates interested in DHS Assam Recruitment 2022, DME Assam Recruitment 2022, DHSFW Assam Recruitment, and Directorate of Ayush Assam Recruitment 2022 can check the details regarding the posts, vacancy, qualifications and others below:

Notification - DME

Notification - DHS

Notification - DHSFW

Notification - AYUSH

Important Dates

Closing Date to Apply Online: 18 February 2022

Assam Government Vacancy Details

DHS Assam Vacancy

  • Grade-III - 1528
  • Grade-IV - 1192

DME Assam Vacancy

  • Grade III Technical - 257
  • Grade III Non-Technical - 122
  • Grade IV - 578

DHSFW Assam

  • ANM - 166
  • LDA - 16
  • Grade 4 Peon - 25

Directorate of Ayush Assam

Grade III Technica and Non-Technical - 56 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Government Grade 3 and 4 

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess  12th/ Class VIII/Diploma/ GNM Diploma/ B.Sc Nursing/ Graduate degree f

Assam Government Grade 3 and 4 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for DHS/DME/DHSFW/Aygush Assam Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Application Link is available on the official website till 18 February 2022.

