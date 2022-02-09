Assam Government Recruitment 2022 for 3900+ Grade 3 and 4 in DHS/DME/DHSFW/Directorate of Ayush

The government of Assam has released a combined online application form for filling up Grade and Grade 4 Posts under Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Directorate Of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Health Services Family Welfare (DHSFW) and Directorate of Ayush.

Assam Government Recruitment 2022: The government of Assam has released a combined online application form for filling up Grade and Grade 4 Posts under Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Directorate Of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Health Services Family Welfare (DHSFW) and Directorate of Ayush. The online application form shall be available till 18 February on all official websites.

Candidates interested in DHS Assam Recruitment 2022, DME Assam Recruitment 2022, DHSFW Assam Recruitment, and Directorate of Ayush Assam Recruitment 2022 can check the details regarding the posts, vacancy, qualifications and others below:

Notification - DME

Notification - DHS

Notification - DHSFW

Notification - AYUSH

Important Dates

Closing Date to Apply Online: 18 February 2022

Assam Government Vacancy Details

DHS Assam Vacancy

Grade-III - 1528

Grade-IV - 1192

DME Assam Vacancy

Grade III Technical - 257

Grade III Non-Technical - 122

Grade IV - 578

DHSFW Assam

ANM - 166

LDA - 16

Grade 4 Peon - 25

Directorate of Ayush Assam

Grade III Technica and Non-Technical - 56 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Government Grade 3 and 4

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess 12th/ Class VIII/Diploma/ GNM Diploma/ B.Sc Nursing/ Graduate degree f

Assam Government Grade 3 and 4 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for DHS/DME/DHSFW/Aygush Assam Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Application Link is available on the official website till 18 February 2022.