Directorate of Accounts Goa (DOA) Recruitment 2021 for 112 MTS, Accounts Clerk & LDC Posts, Apply Online @accountsgoa.gov.in

Directorate of Accounts Goa Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Accounts (DOA), Government of Goa has published a recruitment notification for the post of Accounts Clerks, Lower Division clerks (LDC), and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website. DOA Online Application Link will be available from 17 May 2021 to 07 June 2021 on official website accountsgoa.gov.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 17 May 2021

Last Date of Application - 07 May 2021

Goa Accounts Department Vacancy Details

Accounts Clerk

PwD - 01 ST - 05 OBC - 11 EWS - 04 Sportsperson - 02 Unreserved (UR) - 20

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

PwD - 01 ST - 04 SC - 02 OBC - 10 EWS - 04 Children of Freedom Fighter (CFF) - 02 Sportsperson - 03 Ex-Servicemen (EX-SM) - 03 Unreserved (UR) - 11

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

PwD - 02 OBC - 12 EWS - 02 Children of Freedom Fighter (CFF) - 02 Sportsperson - 02 Unreserved (UR) - 09

Eligibility Criteria for Directorate of Accounts Goa MTS, Accounts Clerk & LDC Posts

Educational Qualification:

Accounts Clerk - 12th passed or AICTE approved Diploma Technical Education. 6 months Diploma in Computer Management/ applications. Knowledge of Konkani Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th passed or AICTE approved Diploma Technical Education. Knowledge of Computer Applications/Operations with typing speed of 30 wpm. Knowledge of Konkani. Multitasking Staff (MTS) - 10th passed from a recognized board. Knowledge of Konkani.

Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for Directorate of Accounts Goa Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website accountsgoa.gov.in mode from 17 May to 07 June 2021.

Directorate of Accounts Goa Notification Download

