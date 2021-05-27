DHFW Burdwan Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and other @wbhealth.gov.in, Walk-in on June 03

District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021: District Health and Family Welfare , Burdwan has invited application for the 18 posts of Staff Nurse, GDMO and other at Office of the Principal, Burdwan Medical College. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS/M.D/G.N.M./ B.Sc Nursing can apply for District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for these Paramedical Jobs can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021:

Memo No. BMC/1221

Date: 27-05-2021

Important Date for District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021:

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 June 2021

Vacancy Details for District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021:

General Duty Medical Officer-01

Specialist Doctor-06

Medicine

Anaesthesia

Respiratory Medicine

Staff Nurse-11

Eligibility Criteria for District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021:

Educational Qualification

General Duty Medical Officer-M.B.B.S. and M.D. in rerlevant subject from any recognized University under NMC(MCI)

Specialist Doctor-M.B.B.S. from any recognized University NMC(MCI)

Staff Nurse-G.N.M. or B.Sc. (Nursing) from any recognized University under WBNC/INC

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Fixed Remuneration for District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021:

General Duty Medical Officer-Rs. 40,000/-only per month.

Specialist Doctor-Rs. 50,000/-only per month.

Staff Nurse-Rs. 17,200/-only per month.

District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021: PDF





How to Apply for District Health and Family Welfare Burdwan Job Notification 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview with essential documents/testimonials on 03 June 2021 at the venue mentioned in the notification.