DMA Maharashtra Answer Key 2023 Released at mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link

DMA Maharashtra Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) has released the answer key of the exam conducted for Group A and Group C Posts. Candidates can download Nagar Palika Parishad answer key by visiting the official website of DMA Maharashtra i.e. mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in.
|DMA Maha Answer Key
|Download Link Here
DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA)
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam
|
Name of the Post
|
Accountant or Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector
|
Number of Vacancies
|
1728
|
Exam Date
|
22nd and 24th November 2023
|
Answer Key Date
|
30th November 2023
|
Official Website
|
mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in
How to Download DMA Maharashtra Answer Key ?
DMA Maharashtra answer key 2023 has been released on the official website of DMA Maharashtra -mahadma.maharashtra.gov.inThe candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘ Maharashtra Municipal Council Rajyaseva Group-C Exam 2023Response Sheet Link ’ link
Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to access the admit card.
Step 4: Download the answer key and take the print out