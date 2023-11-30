Quick Links

DMA Maharashtra Answer Key 2023 Released at mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link

DMA Maharashtra Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration at mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link

Nov 30, 2023, 19:30 IST
DMA Maharashtra Answer Key 2023
DMA Maharashtra Answer Key 2023

DMA Maharashtra Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) has released the answer key of the exam conducted for Group A and Group C Posts. Candidates can download Nagar Palika Parishad answer key by visiting the official website of DMA Maharashtra i.e. mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in.

DMA Maha Answer Key Download Link Here

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 Overview

Recruitment Body

Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA)

Exam Name

Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam

Name of the Post

Accountant or Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector

Number of Vacancies

1728

Exam Date

22nd and 24th November 2023

Answer Key Date

30th November 2023

Official Website

mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

How to Download DMA Maharashtra Answer Key ?

DMA Maharashtra answer key 2023 has been released on the official website of DMA Maharashtra  -mahadma.maharashtra.gov.inThe candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘ Maharashtra Municipal Council Rajyaseva Group-C Exam 2023Response Sheet Link ’ link

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to access the admit card.

Step 4: Download the answer key and take the print out

