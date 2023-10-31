DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Download Link to Group C Call Letter to Release at btsc.bih.nic.in

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Directorate of Municipal Administration Maharashtra (DME Maharashtra) is all set to release the admit card for the post of Group C. The exam is scheduled to be held on 03 and 09 November. The candidates are required to download the admit card in order to appear for the exam.
DMA Maharashtra Group C Admit Card 2023
The candidates can download DMA Maharashtra from the official website (btsc.bih.nic.in). The candidates can check the direct link to download the call letter in this article, once released.
|to be released
DMA Maharashtra Group C Highlights
The candidates can check the details regarding the admit card and exam date in the table below:
Organization
Directorate of Municipal Administration
Post Name
Accountant or Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector
Vacancies
1728
Admit Card Date
22 October 2023
Exam Date
25 October to 03 November 2023
Official Website