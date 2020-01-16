DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019, Check Details Here

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Manager for Civil Department of DMRC, for its Mumbai and Patna Projects on contractual basis for 2 years.

Candidates can apply who have qualified GATE 2019 Exam can apply for DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 from 15 January 2020 to 04 February 2020 on the website of Delhi Metro i.e. www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx. DMRC AM registration Link is also given below.

The candidate should have obtained minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in B.E. / B. Tech. (Civil) from a Govt. recognized University / Institute. The age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years.

DMRC Assistant Manager Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained (out of 100) in the Civil Engineering (‘CE’) paper of GATE 2019 followed by Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Medical Examination. Candidates would be shortlisted for Group Discussion & /or Personal Interview on the basis of their normalized marks out of 100 in ‘CE’ paper of GATE 2019.

Candidates can check all other details regarding DMRC Recruitment through GATE 2010 through the PDF Link given below.

DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification PDF

DMRC Assistant Manager Online Application Link

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd is a Joint Venture company with equity participation from the Govt. of India and the Govt. of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with the responsibility of implementation of the rail-based Mass Rapid Transit System for Delhi.