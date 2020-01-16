DMRC 2020 Recruitment: Syllabus & Exam Pattern for JE/CRA/Assistant Manager/Maintainer/Steno

DMRC Syllabus 2020: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently carrying out the online Application Process for the recruitment of 1492 Assistant Manager, Customer Relation Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE), Steno and Maintainer. The Last Date of DMRC Registration has been extended till 20 January 2020. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply now to fetch recruitment in DMRC. The Delhi Metro Rail recruitment is carried out in different phases comprising online exam or CBT, Interview or Medical Examination. The DMRC Exam Date 2020 is expected to be of February or March. Check here latest DMRC Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Selection Process for JE/CRA/Assistant Manager/Maintainer/Steno posts.

The selection process for DMRC Recruitment is different for each post. Candidates who want to get posted in any of the abovementioned posts need to appear for Paper 1 & Paper 2, except for the DMRC Maintainer. The questions in Paper 1 & 2 are asked from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Subject Knowledge and General English. Candidates who have applied for the Maintainer post need to appear for only Paper 1 that tests candidates’ knowledge in General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and Subject Knowledge

We have shared here the detailed latest Syllabus and Exam Pattern for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 for each post. Go through the given syllabus and start preparations now. First, have a look at the selection process for each post.

Selection Process for DMRC CRA/JE/Assistant Manager/Maintainer/Steno

For Assistant Manager Finance/Civil/IT/Electrical (Section-C Executive) and Assistant Manager S&T/Finance/Civil /Operations/Architect/Traffic/Legal/Stores/ (Section-A Executive), the candidates need to undergo three-phased process comprising Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2), Group Discussion & Personal Interview followed by Medical Examination

For Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical/Electronics/Civil/Environment/Stores, Fire Inspectors, Architects, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Stores Assistant, Office Assistant, CC Assistant (Section B & D), the DMRC carries out recruitment in two phases - Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2) and Medical Examination.

For Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), DMRC conducts a three-phased process that consists of Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2), Psycho Test (qualifying in nature) and Medical Examination.

For Stenographer post, candidates are required to undergo Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2), Skill Test (qualifying in nature) and Medical Examination.

For DMRC Maintainer (Electronic Mechanic, Electrician and Fitter), candidates need to appear for a Computer-based Test and Medical Examination.

Post Phases Mode of Exam (CBD) Assistant Manager (Section A & Section C) Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2) Group Discussion & Interview Medical Examination Online Junior Engineer, Fire Inspectors, Architects, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Stores Assistant, Office Assistant, CC Assistant (Section B & D) Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2) Medical Examination Online Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2) Psycho test (qualifying in nature) Medical Examination Online Stenographer Computer-based Test (Paper 1 & 2) Skill test (qualifying in nature) Medical Examination Online Maintainer Computer-based Test (Paper 1) Medical Examination Online

This Selection process is laid down by the DMRC to test candidates’ knowledge, skills, aptitude and physical fitness. Candidates need to qualify each stage separately to fetch recruitment in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Computer Based Test (CBT) or Online Examination – Paper-I & Paper-II

To get posted in DMRC as CRA/JE/Assistant Manager/Maintainer/Steno, candidates need to appear for the Computer Based Test or online DMRC Exam. Except for the post of DMRC Maintainer, the online exam is held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the exams are held on the same day.

In DMRC Paper 1, candidates are asked objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The DMRC Question Paper is prepared in bilingual language (English & Hindi). The questions asked in Paper 1 are from General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude (General English for Maintainer). A total 120 questions are asked and each question carries 1 mark. The time duration allotted for Paper 1 is 1.5 hours. Negative Marking: There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer

In DMRC Paper 2, candidates are asked objective type questions from General English. A total of 60 questions are asked and each question is of 1 mark. The time duration for this paper is 45 minutes. This paper tests candidates’ knowledge of the English language. Negative Marking: There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer

Candidates need to qualify both the papers separately and need to score high to get into the merit list. Candidates will be selected for the next round on the basis of their overall score in both the papers.

DMRC Exam Pattern - Paper 1

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Duration General Awareness General Intelligence & Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude Knowledge of your Discipline 120 questions 120 marks 1.5 hours

DMRC Exam Pattern - Paper 2

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Duration General English 60 questions 60 marks 45 minutes

DMRC Syllabus for JE/CRA/Assistant Manager/Maintainer/Steno

We have provided here the detailed subject-wise syllabus for all the posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Manager, Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) and Maintainer. Have a look at the syllabus below and build a proper strategy for each and every topics listed below. This will help you in boosting your exam preparations.

Section Topics General Awareness Current Affairs New Government schemes Awards & honours Books & authors International & National news History Geography Economy Polity Science Abbreviations Budget Quantitative Aptitude Number System Fractions and Decimals Percentage Ratio & Proportion Profit and Loss Discount Square & Cube roots Averages Mixture and Alligation Time and distance Time & Work Algebra Linear Equations DI - Bar Graph, Pie chart, Caselet Mensuration HCF & LCM General Intelligence & Reasoning Puzzles - Seating Arrangement, Circular Arrangement Arithmetical Reasoning Figure Series Number Series Non-verbal series Coding and Decoding Statement conclusion Syllogism Venn Diagrams Small & Capital letters Blood Relation General English Reading comprehension Synonyms, Antonyms Fillers One Word Substitution Sentence Rearrangement Spotting Error Idioms & Phrases Spell Check Grammar-based questions

Key Preparation Tips for DMRC Exam

- Go through latest exam pattern & syllabus

- Practice DMRC mock tests

- Solve DMRC previous year question papers

- Analyse the attempted mock tests and practice papers

- Focus on time management

- Work on the speed with accuracy

About DMRC: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a Joint Venture Company co-owned by Central Government and Delhi Government. Currently, DMRC comprises 14,500 employees.