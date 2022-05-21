DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 31 Assistant Manager Posts: Check qualification, experience, & Others

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022: Dombivli Nagari Sahakari (DNS) Bank has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager posts at various locations in Maharashtra. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications from 2 May to 23 May 2022. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 2 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 23 May 2022
DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager - 31 Posts
DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Degree (Graduation) in Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Management from a recognized University.
DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 28 years. i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1994 and not later than 01.04.2001 (both dates inclusive)
DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.
1. Online Examination – The Computer based test consists of four sections of 190 Questions with 200 Marks having a duration of 160 minutes.
2. Interview – Candidates who have been shortlisted in the online examination will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Bank.
A candidate should qualify both in the Online Exam and interview to be shortlisted for the subsequent recruitment process.
DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern
|Sr. No
|Name of Tests
|No. of Questions
|Maximum Marks
|Time Allotted
|1
|General/ Financial Awareness
|50
|50
|35 minutes
|2
|General English
|40
|40
|35 minutes
|3
|Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|50
|60
|45 minutes
|4
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|45 minutes
|Total
|190
|200
|160 minutes
Download DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can apply online from 2 May to 23 May 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Others - Rs. 800/- (Rs. 678/- + 18% GST)