DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 31 Assistant Manager Posts: Check qualification, experience, & Others

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on dnsbank.in. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022: Dombivli Nagari Sahakari (DNS) Bank has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager posts at various locations in Maharashtra. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications from 2 May to 23 May 2022. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 May 2022

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 31 Posts

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree (Graduation) in Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Management from a recognized University.

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 28 years. i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1994 and not later than 01.04.2001 (both dates inclusive)

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

1. Online Examination – The Computer based test consists of four sections of 190 Questions with 200 Marks having a duration of 160 minutes.

2. Interview – Candidates who have been shortlisted in the online examination will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Bank.

A candidate should qualify both in the Online Exam and interview to be shortlisted for the subsequent recruitment process.

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Sr. No Name of Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Allotted 1 General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes 2 General English 40 40 35 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes 4 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Download DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online from 2 May to 23 May 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

DNS Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Others - Rs. 800/- (Rs. 678/- + 18% GST)