Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 out @vidhansabha.bih.nic.in, Check Bihar Office Chemist, Library Staff & Other Posts Score Card Here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released interview scorecard for the post of Office Chemist, Library Staff & Others against the advertisement number 4/2018. All those candidates who appeared in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 Interview can check the result on the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.i.e.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice released on Bihar Vidha Sabha Website, the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 for Various Posts will be available on the official website from 9 September to 28 September 2020. All candidates can download Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of Bihar Vidha Sabha.i.e.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. Click on Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 for Various Posts flashing on the notification page. Then, a new window will be opened. Enter Application/Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on login button. Then, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 for Various Posts will appear on the screen. Candidates can save it for future reference.

Download Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 for Various Posts

Notice

All candidates are advised to download Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 Score Card for Various Posts before 28 September 2020. Afterwards, the downloading link of the scorecard will be disabled. Candidates can directly download Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 for Various Posts by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020: 14 Vacancies Notified, Walk-In on 24 & 25 September

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 675 Vacancies Notified, Online Applications to start from 11 September @nlcindia.com

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for 111 Posts, Apply Online from 9 Sept

BOI Officer Recruitment 2020 Short Notice out @bankofindia.co.in: 214 Vacancies, Apply Online from 16 September