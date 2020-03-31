Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020 - Walk in for Senior Resident Posts

Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020: Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital has invited application for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 April 2020.

Advertisement No.: F.5 (10)/2017/JMH/Admn/1300

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 April 2020

Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 5 Posts

Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree/Diploma/3 years experience in same department from a recognized university and enrolled with Delhi Medical Council.

Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 37 years (There is a upper age limit relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020 Salary - As per pay matrix of Levei-11 (₹67,700-2, 08,700) plus usual allowances as Admissible under the rules

Dr NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview in the Office Of The Medical Superintendent Dr. N.c. Joshi Memorial Hospital Govt. Of Nct Of Delhi along with the documents on 3 April 2020.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website