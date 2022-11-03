Dr RML Hospital Recruitment 2022 for 520 LDA, Sister Grade 2, JE and Other Posts

Dr RML Hospital Recruitment 2022: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow is hiring 520 LDA, Sister Grade 2, JE and Other Posts.

Dr RML Hospital Recruitment 2022: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow (DRRMLIMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist - B, General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), Causality Medical Officer, Scientist A, Veterinary Officer, Sister Grade-II, Assistant Dietician, Librarian Grade-3, Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Pharmacist Grade-3, Statistical Assistant, Stenographer, Medical Record Technician and Lower Divison Assistant (LDA). The candidates can apply online on www.drrmlims.ac.in on or before 27 November 2022.

Dr RML Hospital Notification Download

Dr RML Hospital Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 October 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 27 November 2022

Dr RML Hospital Vacancy Details

Post Name Total Post Lower Division Assistant LDA 39 Medical Record Technician 10 Sister Grade-II 431 Scientist A (Radiation Oncology) 01 Scientist A (Research Officer) 01 Veterinary Officer 01 Scientist - B (Nuclear Medicine) 01 Assistant Dietician 01 Librarian Grade-3 04 Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant 21 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 01 Pharmacist Grade-3 03 Statistical Assistant 01 Stenographer 01 General Duty Medical Causality Medical Officer 02 General Duty Medical Officer 02

Eligibility Criteria for Dr RML Hospital Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Scientist - B - Qualification as for Scientist ‘A’ plus 05 years of experience in the respective discipline preferably on SPECT/PET-CT. Candidates with Ph.D. in relevant areas will be given preference. The qualification of Scientist ‘A’/ Medical Physicists (Nuclear Medicine) as per AERB is as under: A Degree / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology from an Institution / University. An approval from AERB to function as Radiological Safety Officer. OR Post M.Sc Diploma / Post Graduate Degree in Radiological Physics / Medical Physics or equivalent from a University. An approval from AERB to function as Radiological Safety Officer.

General Duty Medical Offcier Essential Qualification:- MBBS degree in a university recognized by the Medical Council of India or a Graduate Medical Degree recognized by the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The candidate will be required to be registered with the UP State Medical Council or MCI/NMC.

Casuality Medical Officer Essential Qualification - MBBS degree in a university recognized by the Medical Council of India or a Graduate Medical Degree recognized by the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The candidate will be required to be registered with the UP State Medical Council or MCI/NMC.

Scientist A (Radiation Oncology) - M. Sc. In Medical Physics from a recognised university or M.Sc in Physics from a recognised university with a Diploma in Radiological / Medical Physics or equivalent from any recognised university/institute with 2 years experience in the respective discipline preferably on linear Accelerators. Candidates with Ph.D in relevant areas will be given preference.

Scientist A (Research Officer) - M.Sc., PhD. in Science from a recognised Institute / Univerity.

Veterinary Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry as listed in the 1st & 2nd Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984, from a recognsiedInstitute / Univerity.

Sister Grade-II 1.- B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University; OR B.Sc. (Post- Certificate) / Post- Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University; Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute / Board or Council; Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council; Two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the qualification.

Assistant Dietician - M.Sc. (Food & Nutrition) from a recognized. University/Institution. 02 years experience in a large Teaching Hospital.

Librarian Grade-3 - Graduate in science with degree in Library Sciences with two years experience of acquisition of books/periodicals and documentation work. Typing speed of 30 & 25 w.p.m. in English/Hindi. Knowledge of computers is necessary

Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant - Graduate in Science/Commerce (55% & above marks) with Diploma in Material Management of two years duration. Two years experience of stores and knowledge of computers.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering in first division from a recognized Polytechnic/Institute with two years experience in the line.

Pharmacist Grade-3 - Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institute and 03 year experience in a large hospital/Institute.

Statistical Assistant - M.Sc. with Mathematics / Statics or Statistical Mathematics from a recognsied Institute / Univerity.

Stenographer - Graduate ( 55% & above marks) with speed of 80 w.p.m. in Hindi & English stenography and 40/35 w.p.m. in English and Hindi typing. Knowledge in computer applications. In absence of candidates with bilingual stenography candidates with English Stenography may be considered eligible.

Medical Record Technician - Graduate Degree / Diploma in Medical Record Technology & knowledge of computer

Lower Division Assistant - Graduate with knowledge of noting & drafting and 01-year experience in Govt./ Semi Govt. organization with knowledge of typing having speed of 35 w.p.m. in Hindi, 40 w.p.m. in English and knowledge of computer.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for Dr RML Hospital Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Common Recruitment Test (CRT) Interview & Skill Test/ Technical Examination

How to Apply for Dr RML Hospital Recruitment 2022