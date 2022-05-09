DRDO ADE JRF Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Salary upto 31,000/

DRDO ADE JRF Recruitment 2022: Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO)– Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Interested candidates possessing the above qualifications from recognized Universities/Institutions can submit applications latest by 22 May 2022. A total of 9 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 22 May 2022

DRDO ADE JRF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) - 9 Posts

DRDO ADE JRF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.E / B.Tech. in First Division with qualified and valid GATE score or B.E / B.Tech. and M.E / M.Tech, with First Division in both levels.

Age Limit - Maximum of 28 years

Selection Criteria - Written Test & Interview

Salary - Junior Research Fellow: Rs.31,000/- per month with applicable HRA

Download DRDO ADE JRF Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

DRDO ADE JRF Recruitment 2022 Application Form

The online registration for the Interview will open on 02 May 2022 (Monday 1000 Hrs onwards) and closes on

22 May 2022 (Sunday at 1700 Hrs. Candidates are requested to ensure their eligibility with respect to age, discipline, qualification, etc and then proceed for registration online. Candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading scanned copies of all the mandatory documents as asked in the online application. No TA/DA will be paid to candidates.

Procedure for Interview

Candidates registering and submitting their online applications successfully are requested to appear for the Written Test & Interview (if shortlisted) on date as mentioned above at ADE, DRDO, Raman Gate, Suranjandas Road, New Thippasandra Post, Bengaluru – 560075. Candidates are to apply only through the link given by the website https://rac.gov.in. Only registered candidates, with a copy of online application are allowed entry inside the campus and

will be permitted through Raman Gate only (Reporting time 0800-0830 Hrs on 14 Jun 2022, Tuesday).