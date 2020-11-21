DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: 30 Vacancies for Graduates, Diploma/ITI Holders and 12th Pass

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to dcparmar@nmrl.drdo.in within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

What is the selection process for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

What is the qualification required for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

Candidates holding Graduation, Diploma, ITI and 12th pass qualification in the relevant field from a recognized University.

What is the last date for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

The candidates can apply to the posts within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

How many vacancies are released for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

A total of 30 vacancies are released for Graduates, Diploma/ITI Holders and 12th Apprentices for the financial year 2020-21.