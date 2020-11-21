DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: 30 Vacancies for Graduates, Diploma/ITI Holders and 12th Pass

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: Defence Research and Development Organisation - National Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices for the financial year 2020-21. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice - 8 Posts
- Diploma Apprentice - 6 Posts
- ITI Apprentice - 12 Posts
- 10+2 Apprentice - 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - B.Sc. in Chemistry; B.A./B.Com, any subject with computer knowledge.
- Diploma Apprentice - Diploma in Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, Paint Technology.
- ITI Apprentice - Candidates holding the ITI Certificate in Pump Operator, Fitter, Electrician, Laboratory Assistant, Welder and Office Assistant are eligible to apply.
- 10+2 Apprentice - Candidates holding 10+2 qualification, any subject with computer knowledge.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Salary
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000/-
- Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 8000/-
- ITI Apprentice, 10+2 Apprentice - Rs. 7000/-
Download DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF
How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to dcparmar@nmrl.drdo.in within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper. The candidates will have to register their names at mhrdnats.gov.in & non-registered candidates likely to be rejected. Candidates can go through the official notification for more details about the recruitment.