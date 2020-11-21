DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: 30 Vacancies for Graduates, Diploma/ITI Holders and 12th Pass

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: Defence Research and Development Organisation - National Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices for the financial year 2020-21. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Nov 21, 2020 13:30 IST
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: Defence Research and Development Organisation - National Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices for the financial year 2020-21. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice - 8 Posts
  • Diploma Apprentice - 6 Posts
  • ITI Apprentice - 12 Posts
  • 10+2 Apprentice - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate Apprentice - B.Sc. in Chemistry; B.A./B.Com, any subject with computer knowledge.
  • Diploma Apprentice - Diploma in Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, Paint Technology.
  • ITI Apprentice - Candidates holding the ITI Certificate in Pump Operator, Fitter, Electrician, Laboratory Assistant, Welder and Office Assistant are eligible to apply.
  • 10+2 Apprentice - Candidates holding 10+2 qualification, any subject with computer knowledge.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Salary

  • Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000/-
  • Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 8000/-
  • ITI Apprentice, 10+2 Apprentice - Rs. 7000/-

Download DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to dcparmar@nmrl.drdo.in within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper. The candidates will have to register their names at mhrdnats.gov.in & non-registered candidates likely to be rejected. Candidates can go through the official notification for more details about the recruitment.

FAQ

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to dcparmar@nmrl.drdo.in within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

What is the selection process for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

What is the qualification required for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

Candidates holding Graduation, Diploma, ITI and 12th pass qualification in the relevant field from a recognized University.

What is the last date for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

The candidates can apply to the posts within 15 days (6 December 2020) from the date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

How many vacancies are released for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21?

A total of 30 vacancies are released for Graduates, Diploma/ITI Holders and 12th Apprentices for the financial year 2020-21.
Job Summary
NotificationDRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: 30 Vacancies for Graduates, Diploma/ITI Holders and 12th Pass
Notification DateNov 21, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 6, 2020
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Defence Research and Development Organisation
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next