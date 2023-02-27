DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For JRF Post@drdo.gov.in: Check Eligibility

DRDO CABS has invited online applications for the 18 JRF Posts on its official website. Check DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru, one of the Premier Research Establishment of Defence R&D Organisations has invited online application for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Post in the Employment News (25 February-03 March ) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in the Employment News.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BE/B. Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in disciplines mentioned in the notification in first division both at Graduate & Postgraduate level can apply for these posts.

How To Download: DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Visit the official website of Defence R&D Organisations-drdo.gov.in Go to the Career Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Applications are invited for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in CABS, Bengaluru' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification: in a new window. Download DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification: and save the same for your future reference.



Notification Details DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 PDF

Important Date DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: On or before 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Aeronautical Engineering-01

Computer Science & Engineering -10

Electronics & Communication Engg-07

Eligibility Criteria DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

BE/B. Tech in first division with valid GATE score. Or ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Postgraduate level. Only GATE score of 2021 & GATE score of 2022 are acceptable.

Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree-

Aeronautical Engineering/ Aerospace Engg/ Aerospace Engg (Avionics).

Computer Science & Engineering -Computer Science/Engg/Technology, Computer Science & Engg/Technology, Computer Science/Engg & IT, Software Engg/Technology, Computer Science & Automation Engg/Tech, Information Technology, Computer Science/Technology & Informatics Engg/Tech, Information Science & Engg/Technology. Computer & Communication Engg, Computer Networking.

Electronics & Communication Engg-Electronics & Communication Engg, Electronics Engg, Electronics & Computer Engg, Electronics & Control Engg, Electronics & Communication System Engg, Electronics & Instrumentation Engg, Electronics & Tele-communication Engg, Electronics & Telematics Engg, Industrial Electronics Engg, Telecommunication Engg, | Telecommunication & Information ‘ Tech. Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg, Electronics & Electrical Communication Engg, Electrical & Communication Engg, Radio Physics and Electronics, Electrical Engg., Electrical & Electronics Engg, Electronics and

Communication Engg (Avionics).



How To Apply DRDO CABS Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the format as given in the notification to the email id displayed in the notification within 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in the Employment News.