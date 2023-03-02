DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2023 OUT for AA @drdo.gov.in: Check Exam Date

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2023 has been released on 02 March 2023. Get DRDO CEPTAM AA 10 Admit Card Link in this article.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2023: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Stenographer Grade-I, Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant ‘A’, Store Assistant ‘A’ Security Assistant ‘A’ Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’, and Fireman under Admin and Allied cadre (A&A). The exam will be conducted on 20 March 2023. The candidates who are going to appear in the exam should download DRDO CEPTAM AA Admit Card from the official website.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card Link 2023

The direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM 10 AA Admit Card is also given below in this article. The candidates are required to use their registration details in the link provided below:

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card Download Link Click Here

DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2023: Download CEPTAM 10 AA Mock Test

DRDO is conducting an online exam for the applicants. Before appearing in the exam, the candidates can practice for the exam through the mock test link provided below:

DRDO CEPTAM 10 AA Mock Test Link - Click Here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Admit Card Overview

Organization Name Defense Research and Development Organization Exam Name DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Exam Vacancy 1061 DRCO CEPTAM 10 A&A Exam Date 20 March 2023 DRCO CEPTAM 10 A&A Admit Card Date 02 March 2023 Selection Process CBT Skill/Physical Test Language of Exam English and Hindi Official Website www.drdo.gov.in

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download DRDO AA Admit Card.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission - drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Click here to View/Download Admit Card for CBT Tier-IDRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board]’

Step 3: Provided your application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: Download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card

CEPTAM Admit Card 2023 - Details mentioned on the DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card

The admit card contains details that are important for the candidates as well as the exam body to verify the authenticity of candidates. Given below are the important details mentioned on the DRDO CEPTAM hall ticket:

Candidate’s name/exam roll/registration/application number

Exam center details

Scanned photo and signature with empty space to stick passport size photograph

Exam timing along with guidelines

The online exam will have 40 Questions on General Hindi, 40 Questions on General English and 75 Questions on Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness and General English. The candidates will be 1 hour to complete Hindi and English sections and 1 hour to finish the other sections.