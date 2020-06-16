DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2020 Date Notice Released @drdo.gov.in, Check DRDO MTS & DRDO CEPTAM A&A Exam Updates Here

DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2020: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notice on its website regarding the conduct of examination of DRDO MTS Tier 1 2020, DRDO CEPTAM 09/Tech A and DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Tier 2 Exam 2020.

As per the notice, DRDO Entry Test: 2019-2020/MTS Advertisement and DRDO CEPTAM-09/A&A Tier-II (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable) could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the tentative dates of the exam will be communicated in due course could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit CEPTAM Notice Board at DRDO Website.i.e.drdo.gov.in for latest updates.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the DRDO CEPTAM 09 Result 2020 for A & A on 23 April 2020 for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant – A, Store Assistant – A, Security Assistant – A, Clerk, Asstt Halwai-cum Cook, Vehicle Operator – A, Fire Engine Driver – A & Fireman. The DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2020 Tier 1 was conducted from 23 to 17 June 2020.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Result 2020 for A & A Cadre

All those who have qualified in DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 2020 will now have to appear for the Skill Test/Trade Test/Physical Test/Capability Test, wherever applicable. The date of the test will be communicated in due course. The final selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 19900-63200 at PayScale Level 2 for all postcodes except Stenographer Grade-II i.e. Pay at level 4 (Rs 25500-81100) as per 7th CPC Pay matrix and other benefits as per Govt. of India rules.

The DRDO will recruit 1817 vacancies for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Pay Matrix Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Government of India Rules and 224 Vacancies for the various posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre.