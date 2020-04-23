DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Result 2020 out, Check CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2019 Result Download Direct Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Result 2020 has been announced by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for Admin & Allied (A&A) post. Candidates appeared in CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 for various posts can download the result by visiting the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.

CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Tier 1 was conducted from 23 to 17 November 2020 at various exam centres to fill up 224 vacancies of Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant – A, Store Assistant – A, Security Assistant – A, Clerk, Asstt Halwai-cum Cook, Vehicle Operator – A, Fire Engine Driver – A & Fireman under the Advt Number CEPTAM-09/ A&A’.

Check How and Where to Download CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Result

Candidates are required to visit the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.

Click on CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Result flashing on the homepage.

Then, Click on the respective paper you appeared for.

Enter Post applied for, the application number, date of birth, captcha code and then click on the submit button.

It will redirect you to the result page.

Candidates can download and save the CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Result for future reference.

Download DRDO CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Result

Official Website

The minimum qualifying marks for the general category is 40% Marks while for Reserved category 35%. Those who have qualified in DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 2020 will be called for Tier 2 which will consist Trade/Skill/Physical and Capability Test. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Tier 2 based on the merit of Tier 1 and in the ratio 1:12. Candidates can directly download DRDO CEPTAM Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.