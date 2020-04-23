DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Result 2020 out, Check CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2019 Result Download Direct Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Result 2020 has been announced by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for Admin & Allied (A&A) post. Candidates appeared in CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 for various posts can download the result by visiting the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.
CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Tier 1 was conducted from 23 to 17 November 2020 at various exam centres to fill up 224 vacancies of Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant – A, Store Assistant – A, Security Assistant – A, Clerk, Asstt Halwai-cum Cook, Vehicle Operator – A, Fire Engine Driver – A & Fireman under the Advt Number CEPTAM-09/ A&A’.
Check How and Where to Download CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Result
- Candidates are required to visit the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.
- Click on CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Result flashing on the homepage.
- Then, Click on the respective paper you appeared for.
- Enter Post applied for, the application number, date of birth, captcha code and then click on the submit button.
- It will redirect you to the result page.
- Candidates can download and save the CEPTAM 9 A&A CBT 2020 Result for future reference.
The minimum qualifying marks for the general category is 40% Marks while for Reserved category 35%. Those who have qualified in DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 2020 will be called for Tier 2 which will consist Trade/Skill/Physical and Capability Test. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Tier 2 based on the merit of Tier 1 and in the ratio 1:12. Candidates can directly download DRDO CEPTAM Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.