DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 for JRF Posts, Check Application Form, Important Dates and Other Posts
DRDO CEPTAM JRF Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at drdo.gov.in. Check the application process, age limit, experience, selection criteria, eligibility and other details about the recruitment here.
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) Centre For Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 07 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 7 May 2021
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) - 2 Posts
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduate Degree in Professional course (B.E/B.Tech.) in the mentioned subject/discipline (in the adjacent column) in first division with NET/GATE qualified. Or Post Graduate degree in professional course (M.E/M.Tech) in mentioned subject/discipline (in the adjacent column) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level. The Candidate shall hold both the degrees in any one of the subjects/disciplines mentioned in the adjacent column.
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not exceeding 28 yrs. on crucial date of eligibility. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC as per Govt. rules will be permissible.
Emolument: Rs. 31,000/-per month + HRA and other facilities as per Govt. rules.
Place of Posting: Candidates will be posted at CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil Lines, Delhi- 110054
Download DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Screening of the application will be carried out by a duly constituted Committee and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed through a personal interview to be held at CEPTAM, Delhi OR through web-based video conference over internet, as decided by Director, CEPTAM. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for an interview as per schedule and instructions intimated via email & SMS.
How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit along with self-attested copies of Mark-sheets, provisional/final degree, age proof, caste certificate( if applicable) and valid GATE/NET score card (if applicable) as on crucial date of eligibility should be scanned in a single PDF file and e-mailed to recruitment@ceptam.drdo.in on or before 07 May 2021.