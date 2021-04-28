DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 for JRF Posts, Check Application Form, Important Dates and Other Posts

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) Centre For Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 07 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 May 2021

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) - 2 Posts

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate Degree in Professional course (B.E/B.Tech.) in the mentioned subject/discipline (in the adjacent column) in first division with NET/GATE qualified. Or Post Graduate degree in professional course (M.E/M.Tech) in mentioned subject/discipline (in the adjacent column) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level. The Candidate shall hold both the degrees in any one of the subjects/disciplines mentioned in the adjacent column.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not exceeding 28 yrs. on crucial date of eligibility. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC as per Govt. rules will be permissible.

Emolument: Rs. 31,000/-per month + HRA and other facilities as per Govt. rules.

Place of Posting: Candidates will be posted at CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil Lines, Delhi- 110054

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Screening of the application will be carried out by a duly constituted Committee and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed through a personal interview to be held at CEPTAM, Delhi OR through web-based video conference over internet, as decided by Director, CEPTAM. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for an interview as per schedule and instructions intimated via email & SMS.

How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit along with self-attested copies of Mark-sheets, provisional/final degree, age proof, caste certificate( if applicable) and valid GATE/NET score card (if applicable) as on crucial date of eligibility should be scanned in a single PDF file and e-mailed to recruitment@ceptam.drdo.in on or before 07 May 2021.