DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Final Result 2020 Out @drdo.gov.in, Check DRDO CEPTAM 09 Result 2020 Direct Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Final Result 2020 has been announced by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). Candidates appeared in the DRDA CEPTAM Tier 2 Exam 2020 against the advertisement number CEPTAM-09/ TECH ‘A can download the result through the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.

DRDA CEPTAM Tier 2 Exam 2020 was conducted on 20 January 2020 at various exam centres to recruit 351 vacancies. Candidates can download the result by following the guidelines given below.

Visit the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.

Click on ‘DRDO Recruitment CEPTAM Notice Board’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the notification page.

Then, click on the link reads ‘Click here for final result (after Tier-II/trade test)’

A new window will open.

Candidates can check the DRDO CEPTAM 09 Result 2020 by clicking on the respective subject link.

Then, a new window will open.

The candidate will have to enter the name of the post applied for, the application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.

Then, DRDO CEPTAM 09 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the result for future reference.

Click Here for Direct DRDO CEPTAM 09 Result 2020 Download

Official Website

All selected candidates who will be finally appointed for the post of Technician A under Defence Research and Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC) will get a salary at pay level 2, as per 7th CPC pay matrix and other benefits (Approx Rs. 28000 per month including allowances in Class X cities). Candidates can check DRDO CEPTAM 09 Final Result 2020 directly by clicking on the above link.

Highlights:

Exam Name: DRDO CEPTAM 09 Tier 2 Trade Test

Exam Date: 20 January 2020

Result Release Date: 29 May 2020