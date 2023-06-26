DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 36 ITI Apprentice Trainees Posts, Check Eligibility

DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES)-DRDO has invited online applications for the Apprentice posts in the Employment News (24 - 30) June 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.
Selection for these posts will be done by short listing on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam (ITI) followed by Screening test/interview.
DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: Within the 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.
DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV)-1
Draughtsman (Civil)-4
Electronics Mechanic-3
Instrument Mechanic-4
Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant)-6
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)-18
DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have passed out from the ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per Gazette
Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with minimum two years duration except for the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 18 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Stipend
Rs. 7000/- per month
DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023 PDF
https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=drdo-cfees-recruitment-2023.pdf
DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– rac.gov.in
Step 2: Fill up correct details against all the fields along-with uploading scanned copies of all the mandatory documents.
Step 3: Bring a signed printout of the application along-with the
originals of the documents submitted online at the time of interview/document for
verification at CFEES, Delhi