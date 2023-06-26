DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 36 ITI Apprentice Trainees Posts, Check Eligibility

DRDO CFEES has invited online applications for the 36 ITI Apprentice Trainees Posts on its official website. Check DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES)-DRDO has invited online applications for the Apprentice posts in the Employment News (24 - 30) June 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

Selection for these posts will be done by short listing on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam (ITI) followed by Screening test/interview.



DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: Within the 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV)-1

Draughtsman (Civil)-4

Electronics Mechanic-3

Instrument Mechanic-4

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant)-6

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)-18



DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed out from the ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per Gazette

Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with minimum two years duration except for the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 18 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Rs. 7000/- per month

DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023 PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=drdo-cfees-recruitment-2023.pdf





DRDO CFEES Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– rac.gov.in

Step 2: Fill up correct details against all the fields along-with uploading scanned copies of all the mandatory documents.

Step 3: Bring a signed printout of the application along-with the

originals of the documents submitted online at the time of interview/document for

verification at CFEES, Delhi

