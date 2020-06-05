DRDO JRF Recruitment 2020: Stipend upto 31,000/-, Check Complete application process here

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2020: Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at DYSL-CT and RIC Chennai. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (6 July 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of the application process: 30 days (6 July 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow - 5 Posts

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. Degree or M.E./M.Tech. Degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 28 years

Stipend - Rs. 31,000/-

Notification 1

Notification 2

Official Website

How to apply for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Director, Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), 5th Floor, IITM Research Park, Kanagam Road, Taramani, Chennai- 600113 within 30 days (6 July 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Candidates can refer to the pasted hyperlinks for their reference.

