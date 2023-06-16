DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023 For 62 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility

DRDO NSTL has invited online applications for the 62 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam which is a premier Laboratory of DRDO has invited online applications for the 62 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts. The Last date for receipt of application is 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Notification Details

Advt. No. NSTL/APPRENTICESHIP/01/2023

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 13, 2023

Closing date of application: 15 days from the date of publication of Advt. in the Employment News.

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice-28

Diploma Apprentice-13

Trade Apprentice-11

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age as on closing date of application.



DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for these posts.



DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month

Graduate Apprentice-Rs.9000/-

Diploma Apprentice-Rs.8000/-

Trade Apprentice-As per the rates prescribed by government

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

Candidates will have to bring a signed printout of the application along with the originals of the documents submitted online at the time of joining at NSTL, Visakhapatnam.



DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023 PDF







DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Applying candidates should note that the registration of B.E.,/B.Tech/Diploma applicants should be made on www.mhrdnats.gov.in & ITI candidates should be registered on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The Last date for receipt of application is 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.