Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification, and Nationality Here

DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must fulfill specific eligibility criteria including age, educational qualification, and nationality to apply for DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2025. The recruitment is open only to Indian citizens. Age limits vary by category, and a valid GATE score is mandatory for most disciplines. Candidates can check all the eligibility details in this article.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 15:42 IST
DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification, and Nationality
DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification, and Nationality

DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria set by the DRDO Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) to apply for the DRDO RAC Scientist B post. These include age limit, educational qualifications, work experience (if required), and nationality. 

Candidates who meet all the DRDO RAC Scientist B eligibility conditions will be considered for the selection process. The application will be rejected if any requirement is not met. Keep reading to understand the full eligibility details.

DRDO RAC Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria set by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to apply for the DRDO RAC Scientist B recruitment 2025. These include age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to proceed with the selection process. Check the complete details below

Details

Eligibility Criteria

Exam Conducting Authority

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Post Name

Scientist B

Total Vacancies

152

Maximum Age Limit

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC: 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

Educational Qualification

Varies depending on the post applied for

Nationality

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply

Number of Attempts

To be announced

Work Experience

Will be updated soon

Official Website

drdo.gov.in

DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Limit 2025 

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set specific age criteria for candidates applying for the Scientist B post. The maximum age limit varies based on the candidate’s category. Check the details below:

Category

Maximum Age Limit

General (UR) / EWS

35 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

38 years

SC / ST

40 years

DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Relaxation 2025

Certain categories are eligible for age relaxation beyond the standard limits as per the official DRDO guidelines:

Category

Age Relaxation

PwD (Hearing Handicapped / Orthopedically Handicapped)

10 years

Central Civilian Government Employees

5 years

Ex-Servicemen (including Ex SSCOs/ECOs)

As per rules applicable to ex-servicemen

DRDO RAC Scientist B Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates applying for DRDO RAC Scientist B 2025 must meet specific educational qualifications depending on their engineering or science discipline. The eligibility is based on a combination of academic degrees and a valid GATE score. Some streams also require candidates to appear for a descriptive test and a personal interview.

Part 1: Streams Requiring GATE Score + Descriptive Exam + Interview

Discipline

Required Qualification

Electronics & Communication Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in ECE + GATE in ECE OR Minimum 80% marks from IIT/NIT

Mechanical Engineering (General Studies)

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical + GATE in Mechanical OR 80% from IIT/NIT

Computer Science & Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in CSE + GATE in CS/IT OR 80% from IIT/NIT

Part 2: Streams Requiring GATE Score + Interview Only

Discipline

Qualification + GATE Subject

Electrical Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Electrical Engineering + GATE in Electrical

Metallurgical / Material Science Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Metallurgy + GATE in Metallurgical Engineering

Physics

First Class M.Sc. in Physics + GATE in Physics

Chemistry

First Class M.Sc. in Chemistry + GATE in Chemistry

Chemical Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engg + GATE in Chemical

Aeronautical Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Aeronautical Engg + GATE in Aerospace

Mathematics

First Class M.Sc. in Mathematics + GATE in Mathematics

Civil Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engg + GATE in Civil

Instrumentation Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Instrumentation + GATE in Instrumentation

Material Science

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Material Science + GATE in Engineering Sciences

Naval Architecture

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Naval Architecture + GATE in Naval Architecture

Environmental Science & Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Environmental Science + GATE in the same subject

Atmospheric Science

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Atmospheric Science + GATE in Engineering Sciences

Microbiology

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Microbiology + GATE in Life Sciences

Electronics & Communication Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in ECE + GATE in ECE

Computer Science & Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in CSE + GATE in CSE

Mechanical Engineering

First Class B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical + GATE in Mechanical

DRDO RAC Scientist B Nationality 

The candidate must be an Indian citizen to apply for the DRDO RAC Scientist B recruitment 2025. This is a mandatory requirement, as the position falls under government employment governed by Indian legal policies.

Applicants will need to submit valid proof of Indian nationality during the selection process. Acceptable documents include:

  • Aadhaar Card

  • Voter ID

  • Indian Passport

Candidates will not be considered for the selection process without valid proof of Indian citizenship.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News