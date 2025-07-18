DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification, and Nationality Here

DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria set by the DRDO Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) to apply for the DRDO RAC Scientist B post. These include age limit, educational qualifications, work experience (if required), and nationality.
Candidates who meet all the DRDO RAC Scientist B eligibility conditions will be considered for the selection process. The application will be rejected if any requirement is not met. Keep reading to understand the full eligibility details.
DRDO RAC Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria set by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to apply for the DRDO RAC Scientist B recruitment 2025. These include age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to proceed with the selection process. Check the complete details below
|
Details
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
|
Post Name
|
Scientist B
|
Total Vacancies
|
152
|
Maximum Age Limit
|
UR/EWS: 35 years
OBC: 38 years
SC/ST: 40 years
|
Educational Qualification
|
Varies depending on the post applied for
|
Nationality
|
Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply
|
Number of Attempts
|
To be announced
|
Work Experience
|
Will be updated soon
|
Official Website
|
drdo.gov.in
DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Limit 2025
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set specific age criteria for candidates applying for the Scientist B post. The maximum age limit varies based on the candidate’s category. Check the details below:
|
Category
|
Maximum Age Limit
|
General (UR) / EWS
|
35 years
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
38 years
|
SC / ST
|
40 years
DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Relaxation 2025
Certain categories are eligible for age relaxation beyond the standard limits as per the official DRDO guidelines:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
PwD (Hearing Handicapped / Orthopedically Handicapped)
|
10 years
|
Central Civilian Government Employees
|
5 years
|
Ex-Servicemen (including Ex SSCOs/ECOs)
|
As per rules applicable to ex-servicemen
DRDO RAC Scientist B Educational Qualification 2025
Candidates applying for DRDO RAC Scientist B 2025 must meet specific educational qualifications depending on their engineering or science discipline. The eligibility is based on a combination of academic degrees and a valid GATE score. Some streams also require candidates to appear for a descriptive test and a personal interview.
Part 1: Streams Requiring GATE Score + Descriptive Exam + Interview
|
Discipline
|
Required Qualification
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in ECE + GATE in ECE OR Minimum 80% marks from IIT/NIT
|
Mechanical Engineering (General Studies)
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical + GATE in Mechanical OR 80% from IIT/NIT
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in CSE + GATE in CS/IT OR 80% from IIT/NIT
Part 2: Streams Requiring GATE Score + Interview Only
|
Discipline
|
Qualification + GATE Subject
|
Electrical Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Electrical Engineering + GATE in Electrical
|
Metallurgical / Material Science Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Metallurgy + GATE in Metallurgical Engineering
|
Physics
|
First Class M.Sc. in Physics + GATE in Physics
|
Chemistry
|
First Class M.Sc. in Chemistry + GATE in Chemistry
|
Chemical Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engg + GATE in Chemical
|
Aeronautical Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Aeronautical Engg + GATE in Aerospace
|
Mathematics
|
First Class M.Sc. in Mathematics + GATE in Mathematics
|
Civil Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engg + GATE in Civil
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Instrumentation + GATE in Instrumentation
|
Material Science
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Material Science + GATE in Engineering Sciences
|
Naval Architecture
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Naval Architecture + GATE in Naval Architecture
|
Environmental Science & Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Environmental Science + GATE in the same subject
|
Atmospheric Science
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Atmospheric Science + GATE in Engineering Sciences
|
Microbiology
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Microbiology + GATE in Life Sciences
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in ECE + GATE in ECE
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in CSE + GATE in CSE
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
First Class B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical + GATE in Mechanical
DRDO RAC Scientist B Nationality
The candidate must be an Indian citizen to apply for the DRDO RAC Scientist B recruitment 2025. This is a mandatory requirement, as the position falls under government employment governed by Indian legal policies.
Applicants will need to submit valid proof of Indian nationality during the selection process. Acceptable documents include:
-
Aadhaar Card
-
Voter ID
-
Indian Passport
Candidates will not be considered for the selection process without valid proof of Indian citizenship.
