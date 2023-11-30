DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification For 32 Apprenticeship Vacancies, Apply Online

DRDO Recruitment 2023 is out for 32 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for the Apprenticeship

DRDO Recruitment 2023: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the recruitment notification for 32 Apprenticeship vacancies on its official website for the duration of one year. The application process for recruitment to the above started on November 29 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 14, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - drdo.gov.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

DRDO notification for the recruitment of 32 Apprenticeships has been released. The application process for the post starts on November 29, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Defence Research and Development Organisation Posts Name Apprenticeship Total Vacancies 32 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 29, 2023 Application Start Date November 29, 2023 Application End Date December 14, 2023









DRDO Apprenticeship Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 32 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Apprenticeship Download PDF

Vacancies For DRDO Apprenticeship

A total of 32 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Apprentices. Trade wise vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Trade Number of Posts Mechanic (Non-Conventional Power Generation, Battery and Inverter) Mechanic (Repair & Maintenance of Electronics test equipment) Mechanic (Instrument) Mechanic (Tractor) Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) Mechanic (Agricultural Machinery) Mechanics Power Electronics (Invertor, UPS & Maintenance of drives) Electronics Mechanic Draughtsman (Mechanical) Machinist Turner Or similar 4 Laboratory Assistant 2 Agriculture Assistant (Horticulture Assistant) or similar 2 COPA Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance Computer and Peripheral Hardware Repair & Maintenance Computer Networking Technician or similar 15 Electrician Electrical Power Drives/Electrical Domestic appliances Or similar 3 Fitter Advance Welder Painter (General) Carpenter Plumber Mason Or similar 6 Total 32

What is the DRDO Apprenticeship Eligibility

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have ITI certificates in the mentioned trades. Those

candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

DRDO Apprenticeship Salary 2023

The selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs. 7000 per month. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/ECW will be given as per Govt rules

Steps to Apply for the DRDO Apprenticeship

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates. Before applying candidates need to register themselves at the MSDE portal.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Create New Account in the Apprentice section

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference

Step 4: Download and print the application fees for future reference