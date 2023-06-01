DRDO Recruitment 2023 For 150 Trade Apprentice Posts: Apply Online, Check Eligibility and Others

DRDO  has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check  DRDO  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Research Centre Imarat (RCI) a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Out of total 150 vacancies, 90 are for Trade Apprentice ITI pass and 30 each  for Graduate Apprentice and  Technician Apprentice (Diploma). 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 20 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.


DRDO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: Within 20 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.
 

 DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice 30
Technician Apprentice (Diploma) 30
Trade Apprentice ITI 90 



 
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentice-B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ] 
Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ]
Trade Apprentice ITI-Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic,
Electrician, Library-Assistant and COPA(Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

Career Counseling

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Stipend
Graduate Apprentice-Rs.9000/- p.m.
Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Rs.8000/- p.m
Trade Apprentice ITI-As per Govt. Norms
 

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 01-June-2023
 
DRDO Recruitment 2023 PDF

  
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online 

You can apply online for these posts after visiting the what’s new section on https://drdo.gov.in/ by clicking on appropriate link. Candidates should note that registration of B.E / B.Tech / B.Tech/Diploma candidates on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on www.apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory and must possess a valid registration number before filling up the application form.

Links to fill-up online application:

Post Name Online Application Link 
Diploma/Graduate Click Here
ITI –Trade Apprentices Click Here


 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Graduate Apprentice-B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ] Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ] Trade Apprentice ITI-Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, Library-Assistant and COPA(Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

What are the Jobs in DRDO Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

DRDO has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website.
