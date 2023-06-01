DRDO Recruitment 2023 For 150 Trade Apprentice Posts: Apply Online, Check Eligibility and Others

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Research Centre Imarat (RCI) a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Out of total 150 vacancies, 90 are for Trade Apprentice ITI pass and 30 each for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice (Diploma).
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 20 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: Within 20 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|Graduate Apprentice
|30
|Technician Apprentice (Diploma)
|30
|Trade Apprentice ITI
|90
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentice-B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ]
Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ]
Trade Apprentice ITI-Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic,
Electrician, Library-Assistant and COPA(Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Stipend
Graduate Apprentice-Rs.9000/- p.m.
Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Rs.8000/- p.m
Trade Apprentice ITI-As per Govt. Norms
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 01-June-2023
DRDO Recruitment 2023 PDF
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after visiting the what’s new section on https://drdo.gov.in/ by clicking on appropriate link. Candidates should note that registration of B.E / B.Tech / B.Tech/Diploma candidates on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on www.apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory and must possess a valid registration number before filling up the application form.
Links to fill-up online application:
|Post Name
|Online Application Link
|Diploma/Graduate
|Click Here
|ITI –Trade Apprentices
|Click Here