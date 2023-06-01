DRDO Recruitment 2023 For 150 Trade Apprentice Posts: Apply Online, Check Eligibility and Others

DRDO has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check DRDO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Research Centre Imarat (RCI) a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Out of total 150 vacancies, 90 are for Trade Apprentice ITI pass and 30 each for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice (Diploma).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 20 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.



DRDO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: Within 20 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.



DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice 30 Technician Apprentice (Diploma) 30 Trade Apprentice ITI 90







DRDO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ]

Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ]

Trade Apprentice ITI-Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic,

Electrician, Library-Assistant and COPA(Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



DRDO Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Graduate Apprentice-Rs.9000/- p.m.

Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Rs.8000/- p.m

Trade Apprentice ITI-As per Govt. Norms



DRDO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 01-June-2023



DRDO Recruitment 2023 PDF





DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after visiting the what’s new section on https://drdo.gov.in/ by clicking on appropriate link. Candidates should note that registration of B.E / B.Tech / B.Tech/Diploma candidates on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on www.apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory and must possess a valid registration number before filling up the application form.

Links to fill-up online application:

Post Name Online Application Link Diploma/Graduate Click Here ITI –Trade Apprentices Click Here







