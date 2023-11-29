DSMRU Recruitment 2023 For Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

DSMRU recruitment 2023: Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMRU) Lucknow has released detailed notification for various Faculty posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

DSMRU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMRU) Lucknow has released detailed notification for various Faculty posts in the Employment News (November 25-December 02), 2023. Under the recruitment drive, University is recruiting for a total 26 posts for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 03, 2023.



You can check all the details regarding the DSMRU recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

DSMRU Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for online submission of application form, fee payment and application forms pdf download is December 03, 2023. Last date for submission of downloaded application form along with the enclosures is December 09, 2023

DSMRU Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor-3

Associate Professor-06

Assistant Professor-18



Educational Qualifications For DSMRU Jobs 2023:

Professor-

Eligibility (A or B)

A:

i) Candidates should have an eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC- listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in the notification.

ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and / or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate. or

B.

An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above) / industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience

You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.







DSMRU Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For DSMRU Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.