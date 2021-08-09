Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DSSSB Answer Key 2021 for 1 and 2 Aug Released, Submit Objection @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Answer Key for various posts has been released by  Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Checj Download Link Here

Created On: Aug 9, 2021 20:48 IST
DSSSB Answer Key 2021
DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key of the exam held on 01 and 02 August 2021 for the post of Technical Assistant (TESM), Technical Assistant (MLT), Physical Education Teacher, Technical Assistant (GFT) and Technical Assistant (Pharmacy). Candidates can download DSSSB Answer Key from the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Candidates having any objection against any answer can submit or file objection through online mode. DSSSB Objection Link will be available from 09 August to 13 August 2021.

The candidates can also view draft answer key and raise objection directly through DSSSB Answer Key Link given below:

DSSSB Answer Key Download Link

It is to be noted that answer key for the TGT Computer Science and Special Education shall also be released anytime soon on official website.

How download DSSSB answer key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

Click on the link given for answer key - 'OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR POST CODES 104/20, 109/20, 87/20, 105/20, 113/20, EXAMS HELD ON 01 AND 02/08/21'

A new page will be opened where you are required to enter the application number, date of birth and click on the login button.

DSSSB Answer Key will be displayed

Submit objection, if any

 

FAQ

What is required to download DSSSB Answer Key 2021 ?

Application number and date of birth

How to Download DSSSB Answer Key 2021 ?

You can download DSSSB Answer Key through online mode from the official website by login into your account.

What is the DSSSB Answer Key Link ?

The answer keys are available on https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/72184/login.html
