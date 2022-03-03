DSSSB Answer Key 2022 for Head Clerk and Other Posts Out, Submit Objection @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

DSSSB Answer Key 2022 for Head Clerk and Other Posts Available at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Created On: Mar 3, 2022 16:21 IST
DSSSB Answer Key 2022:  Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the answer key of the exam conducted from 20 February to 27 February 2022 for various posts including Head Clerk, Assistant Grade 2, Pharmacist, Assistant Filter Supervisor,  Assistant Foreman and Counselor on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board is also inviting objections, against the answer key from the participants. Candidates can download DSSSB Head Clerk Answer Key and submit the objection, if any, through online mode.

DSSSB Answer Key link is available from 03 March to 07 March 2022.

DSSSB Answer Key Download Link

How to Download DSSSB Answer 2022 ?

Go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.gov.in

Click on 'Objection management link for DSSSB examinations held from 20th to 27th Feb 2022'

Enter your details

Download DSSSB 46/21 Answer Key

 

