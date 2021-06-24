DSSSB Tier 1 Exam Date 2021 OUT for Various Posts, Check Delhi DASS Grade 2 & Other Posts Admit Card Details Here

DSSSB Tier 1 Exam Date 2021 Released for recruitment to the post of PGT, Domestic Science Teacher, Investigator, DASS Grade 2 and others. Check Delhi SSB Admit Card Expected Date and other details here.

DSSSB Tier 1 Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam date for various postcodes of various departments scheduled in the month of July 2021. The candidates who enrolled and applied for DSSSB Tier 1 2021 Exam will be able to download DSSSB Tier 1 Admit Card through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Tier 1 Exam Date 2021 for PGT, DASS Grade 2 & Other Posts is scheduled to be held from 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 26, 29, 30 and 31 July 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded shortly on the official website. Candidates will be able to download DSSSB Tier 1 2021 Admit Card through the official website in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the board and OARS portal regularly for further information.

According to the notice, the candidates should follow all COVID-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing etc. The candidates are advised to update their e-mail address/mobile number for future communication.

The details about the exam will be informed on their registered mobile number as well. But in case a candidate does not get any information on his/her registered mobile number due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading e-admit card or re-exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Download DSSSB Tier 1 2021 Exam Date PDF

Download DSSSB DASS Tier 1 Admit Card and Other Exam Date Here - to release soon

