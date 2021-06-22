WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, Apply online for 223 Anganwadi & Helper Posts before 30 June

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 June 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 35 years are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized board are eligible for the aforesaid posts.

What is the last date for applying on WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

A total of 223 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts will be recruited.