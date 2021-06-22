WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, Apply online for 223 Anganwadi & Helper Posts before 30 June

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Women Child Development Department (WCD) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Workers & Helpers. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2021
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Chamarajanagar [Karnataka] - 223 Posts
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized board are eligible for the aforesaid posts.
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 35 years
Download WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 June 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
