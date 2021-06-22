Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, Apply online for 223 Anganwadi & Helper Posts before 30 June

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

 

 

Created On: Jun 22, 2021 16:45 IST
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Women Child Development Department (WCD) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Workers & Helpers. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2021

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Chamarajanagar [Karnataka] - 223 Posts

 WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized board are eligible for the aforesaid posts.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 35 years

Download WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 June 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Now for 13000+ Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 against 131 Meritorious Sportspersons, Apply Online from 26 June @assamrifles.gov.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Online Applications Started for Fire Engineer Posts @sbi.co.in, Apply Now!

APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, UDC, LDC & Other Posts, Download APS Notification @ apsjaipur.edu.in

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 June 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 35 years are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized board are eligible for the aforesaid posts.

What is the last date for applying on WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021?

A total of 223 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts will be recruited.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationWCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, Apply online for 223 Anganwadi & Helper Posts before 30 June
Notification DateJun 22, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 30, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 5 =
Post

Comments