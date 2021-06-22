IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 for Part Time Bank’s Medical Officer Posts

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at idbibank.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank Ltd has released for recruitment for Part-Time Bank’s Medical Officer for various dispensaries of IDBI Bank Ltd in Patna, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 7 July 2021

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Part-Time Bank’s Medical Officer - 4 Posts

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed MD/MBBS from any recognized University/College approved by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine’ Degree.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Should not be more than 65 years

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Rs.1000/- per hour; Conveyance allowances: Rs.2000/- per month; Compounding Fees: Rs.1000/- per month

Download IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for IDBI Recruitment 2021

Interested eligible Doctors may send his/her bio-data (Please do not attach copies of any qualification/experience certificates-the same to be submitted at the time of joining) by ordinary post so as to reach us on or before 4:00 PM on 7th July 2021 superscribing the envelope “Application for the post of Bank Medical Officer on Purely Contract Basis” to the General Manager, IDBI Bank, 21st Floor, IDBI Tower, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai 400005. The candidates can check the application format in the official notification.

