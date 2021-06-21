Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Check HCD AAO Eligibility Criteria & Details Here

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021: Delhi High Court has released a notification for Common Assistant Accounts Officer (Civil) Examination 2021 for Part-I and Part-II of the year 2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021

Receipt of request for withdrawal: 06 August 2021

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

All the officials belonging to Subordinate Services of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi carrying the pay scales up to Level-7: Rs.44900-142400 of Pay Matrix are eligible to appear in the Examination. All Group 'C' & '8' Non-Gazetted employees of Delhi High Court, District & Session Courts and Delhi Jal Board, equivalent to Subordinate Services of Govt. of NCT of Delhi are eligible for the aforesaid exam.

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- not more than 53 years of age

Download Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with three recent passport size photographs (one duly attested) to the concerned Head of Office latest by 30 July 2021. The Receipt of the request for withdrawal will be accepted till 06 August 2021 (up to 5:00 ). No withdrawal will be allowed after the last date.

