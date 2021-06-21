Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Check HCD AAO Eligibility Criteria & Details Here

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 21, 2021 17:22 IST
Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021
Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021:  Delhi High Court has released a notification for Common Assistant Accounts Officer (Civil) Examination 2021  for Part-I and Part-II of the year 2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021
  • Receipt of request for withdrawal: 06 August 2021

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
All the officials belonging to Subordinate Services of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi carrying the pay scales up to Level-7: Rs.44900-142400 of Pay Matrix are eligible to appear in the Examination. All Group 'C' & '8' Non-Gazetted employees of Delhi High Court, District & Session Courts and Delhi Jal Board, equivalent to Subordinate Services of Govt. of NCT of Delhi are eligible for the aforesaid exam.

Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021  Age Limit- not more than 53 years of age

Download Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with three recent passport size photographs (one duly attested) to the concerned Head of Office latest by 30 July 2021. The Receipt of the request for withdrawal will be accepted till 06 August 2021 (up to 5:00 ). No withdrawal will be allowed after the last date.

Latest Government Jobs

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Now for 13000+ Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 against 131 Meritorious Sportspersons, Apply Online from 26 June @assamrifles.gov.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Online Applications Started for Fire Engineer Posts @sbi.co.in, Apply Now!

APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, UDC, LDC & Other Posts, Download APS Notification @ apsjaipur.edu.in

 

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationDelhi High Court AAO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Check HCD AAO Eligibility Criteria & Details Here
Notification DateJun 21, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 30, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Delhi High Court
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 3 =
Post

Comments