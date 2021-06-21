Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 42 MO, Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Other Posts

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at thanecity.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Thane Municipal Corporation has released a recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Lab Technician, Pharmacist & Program Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 29 June 2021

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer- 14 Posts

Lab Technician- 19 Posts

Pharmacist- 8 Posts

Program Assistant - 1 Post

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer- MBBS Preference to clinical experience in Government and/or private sector & registration.

Lab Technician- BSc. With DMLT.

Pharmacist- D.Pharma./B.Pharma.

Program Assistant - MSCIT, Marathi 30 WPM & English 40 WPM.

How to apply for Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Thane Municipal Corporation latest by 29 June 2021. The application form can be downloaded from thanecity.gov.in. The candidates can download Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification by clicking on the above link.

