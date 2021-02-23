DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 Released for 1650 Various Posts, Download Nursing Officer, Patwari, ASO, Steno and Posts Keys @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Exam for Various Posts against the advertisement number 02/2018 can now download the final answer keys through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 for Nursing Officer, Patwari, ASO, Steno, Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, Occupational Therapist, Technical Asst & Other vacancies have been uploaded at the official website. The link will be available from 23 February to 26 February 2021. The answer keys are now final and will remain unchanged for the said posts. No further correspondence shall be entertained with respect to these final answer keys.

How and Where to Check DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 for Nursing Officer, Patwari, ASO and Other Posts?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION FOR VARIOUS POSTCODES (W.E.F. 23/02/21 TO 26/02/21) flashing on the homepage. Click on the respective Post Code of the exam, you appeared for. Then, It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and click on the login button. Download DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 for Various Posts

A total of 1650 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, Occupational Therapist, Technical Asst & Others will be recruited. The online applications for the aforesaid posts were started on 13 July 2018 and ended on 13 August 2018.

Candidates can now download DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 for Various Posts by clicking on the above link. The result for the same will be shortly released on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for the latest updates.