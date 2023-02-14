DSSSB Fire Operator Result 18/19: Download Result PDF, Check Salary & Other Details Here.

DSSSB Fire Operator Result has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for the post of Fire Operator. Candidates can check their result from the official website of DSSSB i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in For more information on how to download the result, direct link to download the result pdf & Other Details here.

The application process for DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment commenced on 7th October 2019 and the last date to apply was 6th November 2019. The Tier 1 examination was conducted from 20-22 April 2021. The skill test was later conducted from 31st May 2022 to 1st August 2022.

As many as 706 posts are to be filled under DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 18/19. The Board has released the results of the candidates who have successfully cleared the PET/Skill test.

As many as 190b candidates from unreserved category, 21 Candidates from EWS Category, 115 Candidates from OBC (D) Category, 300 Candidates from SC Category and 71 candidates from 71 category have made it to the final list of selected candidates.

However, in the official notification the board has stated that the nomination of 697 selected candidates is completely provisional and is subjected to fulfilling the eligibility criteria at the time of document verification.

We have shared a step-by-step process on how to download the DSSSB Fire Operator Result whereas candidates can also refer to the official notification for more details. Here is the direct link to download the DSSSB Fire Operator Result Official Notification.

Download PDF: DSSSB Fire Operator Result Notification

How to Download the DSSSB Fire Operator Result 18/19?

Step 1: Go to the official website of DSSSB i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option at the left side of the screen as results.

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with the list of links.

Step 4: Click on the link that shows “MAIN RESULT NOTICE NO:897 DATED 09.02.2023, FIRE OPERATOR, POST CODE -18/19 IN DFS” and then download the result pdf.

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

The candidates must download the list and the schedule for document verification and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by DSSSB is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the candidates. The candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for the document verification.