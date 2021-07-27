DSSSB Grade 4 Dass Result 2021 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise Result Here

DSSSB Grade 4 Dass Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB) has released Grade 4 Dass Junior Assistant 20/18 result through the official website of DSSSB. The candidates appeared in the DSSSB Grade 4 Dass 2021 Exam can check their roll number wise result through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The board had conducted Tier-I written examination from 3 to 6 September 2021 at various exam centres. In which, 938 candidates qualified for skill test/typing test for the post of Grade 4 (DASS)/Junior Assistant in Services Department, Govt. Of NCT of Delhi under post code 20/18 vide number 856 dated 17 December 2019. The skill test was conducted on 22, 23 and 16 February 2020 wherein out of 727 appeared candidates only 395 candidates could qualify.

As per the result, a total of 72 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the post of Grade-IV (DASS)/Junior Assistant in Services Department, Govt. Of NCT of Delhi under post code 20/18. The result has been uploaded based on merit. The result can be checked by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download DSSSB Grade 4 Dass Result 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssbonline.nic.in. Click to sign in. Enter your registration number, Date Of Birth (DD MM YYYY), password, visual code etc. Then, the result will be displayed. Download DSSSB Grade 4 Dass Result 2021and save it for future reference.

DSSSB Grade 4 Dass Result 2021 Notice

Direct Link to Download DSSSB Grade 4 Dass Result 2021





The candidates should note that the period of a waiting panel for the postcode 20/18 is up to 18 November 2021 and the returned dossiers have been prior to the expiry of the waitlist panel, hence candidates from the waitlist panel have been considered or selected against the vacant posts created due to returned dossiers. The candidates can check their results directly by clicking on the above link.