DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Admit Card 2019 out, Download DASS Grade 4/Jr Asst 2019 Skill Test Call Letter @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Admit Card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released DASS Grade 4/Junior Assistant 2019 Admit Card for Skill Test on its website. Candidates who have qualified the written test can appear for skill test round.

The DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Skill Test Admit Card 2019 is available at the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit cards by following the procedure given in this article. The skill test for DSSSB DASS Grade 4 2019 will be held on 22 December 2019 and 23 December 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the venue details over the admit card.

Candidates are advised to download DASS Grade 4/Junior Assistant 2019 Skill Test Call Letter soon to avoid the last minute rush on the official website. The direct link of downloading admit cards is given below. Candidates can directly download their admit cards by entering Roll Number and Post Name.

DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Admit Card 2019



Official Website



Highlights:

Post Name: DASS Grade 4/Junior Assistant

Total number of vacancies: 79

Exam Date: 22 December and 23 December 2019

Status of Admit Card: Released

