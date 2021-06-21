DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021 OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Download Jr Engineer (Civil – NDMC) Tier II Result PDF here

DSSSB Junior Engineer Civil 2021 Result has been uploaded at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for recruitment to the post in NDMC. Check Junior Engineer 5/19 Result PDF and other details here.

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the Jr Engineer (Civil – NDMC) Tier II Result PDF on its website. Candidates can check the select and reject list for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Post Code 5/19 in NDMC on the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021 was conducted on 20 March 2021 and a total of 154 candidates appeared out of 175 candidates as per the notice. The marks statement of the above postcode has been uploaded on the board’s website. Candidates can view their marks by logging on to their account in the OARS module on dsssbonline.nic.in.

According to the result, a total of 68 candidates have been shortlisted and they are eligible to upload their requisite document in e-dossier through OARS module vide notice number 1278 dated 12 May 2021 and dossier link was opened from 19 May to 2 June 2021. The result has been proceeding to keep in view the eligibility conditions and relaxation thereof in respect of educational qualifications etc. As on cut off date. i.e. 1 March 2019 for the postcode 5/19.

How and Where to Download DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on latest result. Click on DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021. Then, a PDF will be opened. Download DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link for DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021 PDF

This drive is being done to recruit 264 vacancies for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Post. The candidates can directly download DSSSB JE Tier 2 Result 2021 PDF by clicking on the provided link.

