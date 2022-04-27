DSSSB JSA Answer Key 2022 Released, Submit Objection Upto 01 May

DSSSB JSA Answer Key 2022 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) at dsssb.gov.in. Candidates can download DSSSB Answer Key from this page.

DSSSB JSA Answer Key 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Secretarial Assistant (JSA) Post Code 44/21 and Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi Post Code 09/21. Those who have attended the DSSSB Exam can download DSSSB Answer Key by visiting the official website - dsssb.gov.in. The candidates can also download DSSSB Technical Assistant Answer Key and Other by visiting the DSSSB Answer Key Link given below:

Such candidates can also file the objections, if any, with respect to any answer via online mode on the prescribed link. DSSSB JSA Answer Key Link is available from 27 April to 01 May 2022.

How to Download DSSSB JSA Answer Key 2022

Visit the DSSSB Official website i.e. dsssb.gov.in Click on ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF APRIL 2022’ It will redirect to a new page where you are required to enter your application number and date of birth Download DSSSB 44/21 Answer Key

DSSSB JSA Exam was conducted on 01 April, 02 April (Saturday), 03 April, 04 April, 05 April, 06 April, 07 April, 08 April, 09 April ,16 April and 23 April 2022 and DSSSB Technical Assistant Exam on 23 April 2022.

DSSSB JSA Result 2022

DSSSB will examine all the objections which shall be submitted by the candidates. After analyzing the object, the result has been published. The board will prepare the list of the candidates who would qualify this exam.

DSSSB JSA Recruitment is being done to fill up 278 vacancies, against post code 44/21 under Municipal Corporation of Delhi.