DSSSB Lab Technician Final Result 2020 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates Here

DSSSB Lab Technician Final Result 2020 has been declared by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). All those who appeared in DSSSB Lab Technician Exam against the Post Code number 07/2018 can check the result on the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The board had conducted DSSSB Lab Technician 7/18 Exam 2019 Prelims on 27 November 2020 at various exam centres. The marks obtained by 1754 candidates who have duly appeared in the online exam result declared on 12 March 2020 and e-dossiers were called between 20 March 2020 to 3 April 2020.

Now, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has published a provisional list on the basis of DSSSB Lab Technician 2020 Prelims Result and scrutiny for the post of Lab Technician (Grade 4) under Post Code 07/18 in Health and Family Welfare Department subject to their fulfilling all other conditions of eligibility and also the correctness of information furnished by the candidate on their online application form and e-dossier.

The link of e-dossier will be opened from 26 June 2020 to 5 July 2020 at dssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates will be able to access the direct link from this article in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website or jagranjosh.com.

Further, The board has closed the recruitment process for Lab Technician (Grade 4) under Post Code 07/18 in Health and Family Welfare Department. The waitlist panel of the candidates shall be valid upto 15 June 2020.

Download DSSSB Lab Technician 7/18 Final Result 2020

The board will fill up 32 vacancies out of which 16 vacancies are reserved for General Category, 8 are for OBC, 5 for SC, 3 for ST, 10 for EXSM, 2 for PH (OH) and PH (HH) for the post of Lab Technician (Grade 4). The candidates can check the DSSSB Lab Technician Result 2020 in the provided link.