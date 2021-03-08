DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 1809 Vacancies for TGT, Special Educator Primary, JE, Jr Steno, PA and Other Posts, Download Notification @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Apply Online from 15 March

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the notification for recruitment of various posts such as TGT, Special Educator (Primary), Assistant Grade-ll, Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Personal Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Scientific Assistant, Security Supervisor, Assistant Foreman, Carpenter II Class, Assistant Filter supervisor and Programmer on its website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 06 March to 12 March 2021.

Candidates can apply online for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 from 15 March on official website of DSSSB Online -dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date for DSSSB Registration is 14 April 2021.

More details on DSSSB Vacancy 2021 such as qualification, experience, age limit, application process, fee below in this article.

Notification Details

Advertisement No. – 01/21

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application - 15 March 2021

Last Date of Application - 14 April 2021

DSSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1809

Code Post Name Total Post 01/21 Technical Assistant (Public Health) 02 02/21 Technical Assistant (Printing) 02 03/21 Technical Assistant (Civil) 10 04/21 Technical Assistant (Chemical) 03 05/21 Technical Assistant (Interior Designer) 02 06/21 Technical Assistant (Automobiles) 03 07/21 Technical Assistant (Production) 01 08/21 Technical Assistant (Medical Electronics) 03 09/21 Technical Assistant (Modern Officer Practice) Hindi 02 10/21 Technical Assistant (Instrumentation & Control) 02 11/21 Technical Assistant (Plastics) 02 12/21 Laboratory Attendant 66 13/21 Assistant Chemist 40 14/21 Assistant Engineer E&M 14 15/21 Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) 62 16/21 Draftsman Grade I 16 17/21 Personal Assistant 84 18/21 Pharmacist Ayurveda 24 19/21 Pharmacist Unani 14 20/21 Pharmacist Homeopathic 44 21/21 Assistant Director 03 22/21 Assistant Grade II 28 23/21 Junior Stenographer (English) 13 24/21 Junior Engineer Electronics 31 25/21 Scientific Assistant Biology 06 26/21 Security Supervisor 09 27/21 Assistant Foreman 158 28/21 Carpenter II Class 04 29/21 Assistant Filter supervisor 11 30/21 Programmer 05 31/21 TGT (Deaf & Dumb) 19 32/21 Special Educator Primary 1126

Eligibility Criteria for Special Educator Primary, JE, Jr Steno, PA and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Technical Assistant (Public Health) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board.(2) Diploma minimum of 2 years of regular duration in the relevant trade awarded by the State Board of Technical Education/recognized University or or B.Sc in relevant field or equivalent

Laboratory Attendant - 12th pass from a recognized Board / University with physics, Chemistry,Maths (PCM) as subjects OR 12th Pass from a recognized Board /University with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) as subject

Assistant Chemist - Bachelor's degree in Science with Chemistry as a Major Subject from a recognized University/ Institute ; and Two years experience in the Chemical Analysis of the water affluent, sewage or of reagent used in water treatment plants ori n the treatment of water and sewage in a treatment plant OR Bachelor's degree in Science with Chemistry as a Major Subject from a recognized University/ Institute; and11. Master's degree in Chemistry from a recognized University/Institute

Assistant Engineer E&M - Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) - Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering. Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering plus two years experience in planning, execution and maintenance of Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering works.

Draftsman Grade I -Diploma in Architectural Assistantship . Two years post qualification experience of preparation of drawing. Maps estimates and in Autocad or 10th passed from a recognized school/ Board. Passed Diploma in Draftsmanship from a recognized Board/Institution. Three years post qualification experience in preparation of drawing. Maps estimates and in Autocad.

Personal Assistant - 12th pass from a recognized school/ Board/ University.The candidate will be given a dictation in English/ Hindi for 10minutes at the speed of 100 w.p.in. The dictated matter should be transcribed on Computer in 40 minutes (English) or 55 minutes(Hindi).

Pharmacist - Matric or equivalent from a recognized Institution. Training in Upvaid/ Bheshja Kalpak course /Diploma in Unani Pharmacy of not less than 02 years from a Government Organization

Pharmacist Homeopathic - 10+2 with Science Subject.2. Diploma in Homoeopathy Pharmacy of not less than 02 years from a Government Board / Institution.

Assistant Director - Master of Business Administration or its equivalent

Assistant Grade II - 12th Pass from any recognized Board / Institute with at least 50 percent marks and having 06 months certificate course in Computer Application. OR Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University / Institute with ateast 45% marks

Junior Stenographer (English) - 12th passed from any recognized Board / Institute with English as a subject. Skill Test norms: (i) Dictation: 10 Mts. @ 80 W.P.M(English) (ii) Transcription: 50 Mts. on computer

Junior Engineer Electronics - Degree Holder in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government or Diploma Holder in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government with 2 years professIonal experience in electrical Engineering field

Scientific Assistant Biology - Master's degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or Human Biology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany as one of the subject at B.Sc. level fi.om a recognized University or equivalent.

Security Supervisor - Matriculation or equivalent Exam from a recognized Boar

Assistant Foreman - Three years diploma is required either in Automobile Engineering or in Mechanical Engineering or in Electrical Engineering

Carpenter II Class - Certificate in Carpentry from I.T.I. of a recognized Institution. 2 Years professional experience

Assistant Filter supervisor - Matriculation pass from a recognized University / Board or equivalent. One year experience of working on Filters

Programmer - Graduate from a recognized university or its equivalent. Speed - 8000 key depression per hour for data entry work.

TGT (Deaf & Dumb) - Bachelor Degree with B.Ed. (Special Education for hearing impaired)from a recognized University / Institute or B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in Special education for hearing impaired from a recognized institute, Or B.Ed. (General) with two year diploma in special education for hearing impaired from a recognized institute, or B.Ed. (General) with post graduate professional diploma in special education (Pgpd) for hearing impaired from a recognized institute/university, or5. B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional certificate in special education (PGPC) for hearing impaired from a recognized institute/university, or Senior Diploma in teaching the deaf from

Special Educator Primary - Senior Secondary School Certificate (12th Class or its equivalent froma recognized Board / Institute. 2 years Diploma programme in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India ln any category Of Disability or any other equivalent qualification approved bythe Rehabilitation Council of India. Pass in CTET

Age Limit:

Technical Assistant - 18 to 27 years

Laboratory Attendant - 18 to 27 Years

Assistant Chemist - 30 years

Assistant Engineer E&M - 30 Years

Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) - 30 Years

Draftsman Grade I - 30 Years

Personal Assistant - 30 Years

Pharmacist - 18 to 27 years

Assistant Grade II - 18 to 27 years

Junior Stenographer (English) - 18 to 27 years

Junior Engineer Electronics - 18 to 30 years

Scientific Assistant Biology - 18 to 27 years

Security Supervisor - 18 to 27 years

Assistant Foreman - 18 to 35 years

Carpenter II Class - 18 to 27 years

Assistant Filter supervisor - 18 to 27 years

Programmer - 30 Years

TGT (Deaf & Dumb) - 30 Years

Special Educator Primary - 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Special Educator Primary, JE, Jr Steno, PA and Other Posts

The selection shall be made through One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website on dsssbonline.nic.in from 15 March to 14 April 2020.

Application Fees

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category)

DSSSB Recruitment Notification Download