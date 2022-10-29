DSSSB Recruitment 2022 For 632 TGT, Assistant Teacher & Others @dsssbonline.nic.in, Check Eligibility

DSSSB has invited online application for the 632 TGT & Other posts on its official website. Check DSSSB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published notification for the 632 Librarian, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher, Physical Education Teacher and others in the Employment News (29 October-04 November) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 November 2022.

If you have Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent eligibility with additional eligibility they you have opportunity to apply for TGT, Assistant Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher, Physical Education Teacher and also for Non-Teaching Posts on dsssbonline.nic.in.

Notification Details DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt No: 08/22

Important Date DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 November 2022

Vacancy Details DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Librarian-100

Assistant Teacher (Nursery)-04

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)-106

Domestic Science Teacher-201

Physical Education Teacher-221

Eligibility Criteria DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Librarian-Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent.

Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent.

Experience of Two years in Library/computerization of a Library OR

One year Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized institute or equivalent.

Check the short notice available on the official website for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

How To Apply DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the website https://dsssbonline.nic.in on or before 18/11/2022 (till 11:59 PM).