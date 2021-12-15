DSSSB Result 2021 for TGT Released, Download Link Available @dsssbonline.nic.in

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the result of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Result 2021 for TGT: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the result of the CBT 1 written exam held on 05 September 2021 for the post of TGT Sanskrit Male and on 25, 26 and 27 September 2021. for the TGT Natural Science (Female) Posts. Candidates can vic.w their marks by logging into their account in OARS module on dsssbonline.nic.in.

All the candidates who are qualified in the TGT Natural Science exam are required to upload their all requisite/applicable documents in the e-dossiers in stipulated time i.e. 16 December to 30 December 2021 and from 21 December to 04 January 2022 for TGT Sanskrit Posts.

DSSSB TGT Cut-off

TGT Natural Science Cut-Off

UR - 123.06

EWS - 107.86

OBC(D) - 112.24

SC - 88.07

ST - 62.16

PwD - 65.80

TGT(Sanskrit) Cut-Off