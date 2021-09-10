DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections if any @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check Answer Key PDF Link, Objection Link and other important updates here.

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Hindi, Maths, Bengali, Sanskrit & Tech. Asstt. Electrical. All those who appeared in the DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Exam can download the answer keys through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online exam for TGT Maths (Male) was conducted on 2 September 2021 while TGT (Math) Male and TGT (Hind) Female was conducted on 4 September 2021. The exams for TGT Hindi Female/Bengali Female/Bengal (Male), Technical Electrical and TGT Sanskrit Male were conducted on 5 September 2021.

Now, the candidates who had appeared in the exam for the above posts may view the draft answer keys and file objections if any with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The facility of raising objections will be available from 9 September to 13 September 2021. The candidates can access the link by following the easy steps given below.

How to Raise Objection against DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD ON 2ND, 4TH & 5TH SEPT 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on login button. The DSSSB TGT Answer Key2021 will be displayed. Download DSSSB TGT Answer Key2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021

