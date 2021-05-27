DSSSB TGT New Recruitment Notification 2021: 5806 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @dsssb.delhi.gov.in from 4 June

DSSSB TGT Recruitment Notification 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a new notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), against advertisement number 03/2021 on its website i.e. dsssb.gov.in. A total of 5806 vacancies are notified by the board for various subjects such as Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi for Male and Female candidates.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021 from 04 June to 03 July 2021 on official website - dsssbonline.nic.in.

More details on DSSSB TGT 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application fee, application process are given below in this article.

DSSSB TGT Important Dates

Event Dates DSSSB TGT Notification Date 27 May 2021 Starting Date of DSSSB TGT Application 04 June 2021 Last Date of DSSSB TGT Application 03 July 2021 DSSSB TGT Exam Date 15 January 2022 (expected) DSSSB TGT Result Date 31 May 2022 (expected)

DSSSB TGT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 5806

TGT Bengali Female - 1 Post TGT English Male - 1029 Posts TGT English Female - 961 Posts TGT Urdu Male - 346 Posts TGT Urdu Female - 571 Posts TGT Sanskrit Male - 866 Posts TGT Sanskrit Female - 1159 Posts TGT Punjabi Male - 382 Posts TGT Punjabi Female - 492 Posts

DSSSB TGT Salary:

Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600/- Group B Non Gazetted

DSSSB TGT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Related Subject in related subject and 45% marks Degree / Diploma in Training Education. CTET Exam Passed.

DSSSB TGT Age Limit:

32 years

Selection Process for DSSSB TGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of one tier/two tier exam and skill

How to Apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online for DSSSB TGT Jobs 2021 on official website of DSSSB from 04 June to 03 July 2021.

DSSSB TGT Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for Women, SC, ST, PWD and Ex)

Earlier, DSSSB had published the notification for recruitment of 6258 TGT Posts for other teaching subjects. The last date for submitting application is 24 June 2021. Candidates can check details through the link below:

