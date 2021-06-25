DSSSB Tier 1 Final Answer key 2021 OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Download Fire Operator, Steno, JE & Others Key Here

DSSSB Tier 1 Final Answer key 2021 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) for recruitment to the various posts in its department. Check DSSSB Final Answer Key Download Link Here

DSSSB Tier 1 Answer key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) has released final answer keys for recruitment to the various posts in its department including Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Fire Operator, Wild Life Inspector, Food Safety Officer, Junior Stenographer, Junior Telephone Operator and others. The candidates appeared in the DSSSB Tier 1 Exam 2021 against the post code 67/14, 48/15, 12/17, 06/19, 07/19, 13/19, 17/19, 11/17, 03/19, 04/19, 05/19, 05/17, 49/13, 48/13,01/19, 02/19, 44/15, 94/20, 97/20, 18/19, 01/20, 08/17, 100/20, 12/20, 04/20 can check the final answer keys through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The board had conducted the exam for the aforementioned posts on 19, 20, 27 March, 4, 5, 19, 20, 22, 23 April 2021 at various exam centres. The link for downloading DSSSB Tier 1 Final Answer key 2021 will remain active till 27 June 2021. The candidates can access the downloading link by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on ‘Display of final answer keys for the computer bases Test held on 19,20 & 27 March 2021, Display of final answer keys for the computer bases Test held on 04 & 05 Apr 2021, Display of final answer keys for the computer bases Test held on 19,20,22 & 23 Apr 2021flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter your application number, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and click on login. The DSSSB Tier 1 Answer key2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download DSSSB Tier 1Final Answer key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download final answer keys for the computer bases Test held on 19,20 & 27 March 2021

Direct Link to Download final answer keys for the computer bases Test held on 04 & 05 Apr 2021

Direct Link to Download final answer keys for the computer bases Test held on 19,20,22 & 23 Apr 2021

The candidates should note that the answer keys are final and will remain unchanged for the said post. No Further Correspondence shall be entertained with respect to these final answer keys. Candidates can directly access the downloading link of DSSSB Answer Keys by clicking on the above link.